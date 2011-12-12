Air Concept Solutions Announces New UV Air Quality Service Offering

Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2011 -- Air Concept Solutions LLC, HVAC specialists serving the Charleston, SC area has announced that they will be expanding their products and services to include indoor UV air quality and purification systems for their customers. The UV technology is used in homes, businesses, schools, hospitals and government buildings across the country to aid allergy and asthma sufferers as well as decrease bacteria and viruses indoors.



Big advances have been made in the use of natural UV light air purification products to safely create allergen free, comfortable environments for families. Last week Air Concept Solutions unveiled the new service on their website after spending several months looking into the best air quality and purification systems available on the market.



"We spend a lot of time evaluating any new ventures and products before we add them to our umbrella of services," said Mike Sowder, owner of Air Concept Solutions. "Many do not make the cut but in this case we are seeing good potential, quality product and most of all great benefit for our customers. In the end it is always about providing better service to our customers and being able to help our customers with air quality and purification just makes sense."



Upon investigating the different products available, Sowder decided to work with indoor air quality experts, Ultravation, located in Vermont. "I really appreciate the quality of their products and their reputation is excellent," remarked Sowder. "Plus, their products are manufactured here in the U.S. so that was a big 'thumbs up' for me. I get to support 'American Made' products while I provide great product and service for my customers at the same time."



Ultravation is known for both their residential and commercial grade air quality products. Their products use the natural power of ultraviolet light to control airborne allergens and microorganisms including bacteria, viruses, mold and mildew. Using their technology, the natural UV light which keep microorganisms under control outdoors has been made available to do the same indoors. Residential customers will find products that range from UV germicidal air and surface control to aquatronic UV water disinfection. Commercial products include germicidal airstream treatment, UV rooftop systems and UV treatment for HVAC coils as well as other applications.



Air Concept Solutions is currently the only authorized HVAC professional to offer Ultravation installation and service within 50 miles of Charleston and its suburbs. Charleston area residents wanting to learn more about safe UV technology and how it can help improve air quality and promote better health may contact Air Concept Solutions to learn more and get help planning and installing their UV air quality control system.



Air Concepts is a professionally licensed and certified HVAC services company that offers the full range of heating and cooling services including ac services, furnace repair, mold removal, home energy audits and much more. They have been in business for over 23 years, providing both commercial and residential service.



For more information call 843-323-8814 or visit http://www.airconceptsllc.com