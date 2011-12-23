Air Concept Solutions LLC Receives Two Service Awards for 2011

Glenview, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2011 -- Air Concept Solutions LLC, a Charleston area heating and cooling company, has been selected to receive two distinguished service awards for their service to customers and community in 2011.



On December 13th, the U.S. Commerce Association (USCA) recognized Air Concept Solutions for their outstanding achievement with the 2011 Best of Summerville Award. The (USCA) "Best of Local Business" Award Program recognizes outstanding local businesses throughout the country for their visibility in their local communities. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community. Air Concept Solutions was recognized in the Heat pumps category for their positive contributions in the community.



On the heels of their first award, Air Concept Solutions was notified that they had received the prestigious Angie's List Super Service Award on December 15th. This honor is bestowed annually on approximately 5% of all the businesses rated on the nation's leading provider of consumer reviews for local service and health providers.



“Only a fraction of the businesses rated on Angie’s List can claim the sterling service record of being a Super Service Award winner because we set a high bar,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “The fact that Business Name can claim Super Service Award status speaks volumes about its dedication to consumers.”



Angie’s List Super Service Award winners have met strict eligibility requirements including earning a minimum number of reports, an exemplary rating from their clients and abiding by Angie’s List operational guidelines.



"Getting news about both awards in the same week was like an early Christmas present," said Michael Sowder, owner of Air Concept Solutions. "It really is a team effort that makes it happen and I am so proud of my whole team. Our goal is to provide truly outstanding service, not only to our customers but to our community as a whole."



Besides being a recognized quality HVAC service provider to the Charleston area, Air Concept Solutions is known for their community involvement. Their sponsorship and contributions of time and money to programs like "Kids with Cancer", "Salvation Army", "Courageous Kidz" and ongoing support for Military families are just a few of the areas they have become in involved in. Recently, many of their staff participated in the Salvation Army's gift program which provided presents for local underprivileged families.



"It was so great seeing some of my staff and my own kids helping to organize and hand out presents with us. We are grateful to amazing charities like Salvation Army and others who do so much to brighten the lives of so many families," said Sowder. "We feel privileged to be a part of it all and will continue to keep community service as an important part of what we do. The awards are great and much appreciated, but the service itself is what makes what we do so rewarding and fun."



Air Concept Solutions is a professionally licensed and certified HVAC services company that offers the full range of heating and cooling services including ac services, furnace repair, mold removal, home energy audits and much more. They have been in business for over 23 years, providing both commercial and residential service.