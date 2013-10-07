Air Conditioner Markets in Americas to 2017 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- The industry report package Air Conditioner Markets in Americas to 2017 Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts offers the most up-to-date perspective on the actual market situation, trends, and future outlook for air conditioners in different countries around Americas.



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The package includes air conditioners country reports from the following countries:



Argentina, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru and United States



The studies include historic market data from 2006 to 2012 and forecasts until 2017 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and other people looking for key market insights in a readily accessible and clearly presented format.



The market studies answer key questions such as:



What is the size of the air conditioner markets in different countries around Americas?

How are the markets divided into different product segments?

Which products are growing fast?

How have the markets been developing?

How does the future look like?

What is the market potential?

How do the macroeconomic indicators look like?



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The latest market information included in the studies:



Overall market size for air conditioners in different countries around Americas

Market size for air conditioners by product segment

Forecasts and future outlook of the markets

Macroeconomic indicators



Product segments analyzed in the studies:



Motor vehicle air conditioners

Self-contained wall and window type air conditioners

Air conditioners with reverse cycle refrigeration

Air conditioners with refrigerating unit

Air conditioners without refrigerating unit

Parts for air conditioners



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Reasons to buy:



Gain a complete picture of the historic development, current market situation, trends, and future prospects of the air conditioner markets in different countries around Americas to 2017

Track industry trends and identify market opportunities

Compare market size, trends, and prospects in different countries easily

Plan and develop marketing, market-entry, market expansion and other business strategies by identifying the key market trends and prospects

Save time and money with the readily accessible key market information included in the reports. The market information is clearly presented and can be easily used in presentations, etc.



The industry reports are built by the standard methodology of Global Research & Data Services by using, analyzing, and combining a wide range of sources and in-house analysis.



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Related Report



1) Air Conditioner Markets in the World to 2017(http://www.researchmoz.us/air-conditioner-markets-in-the-world-to-2017-market-size-trends-and-forecasts-report.html)



2) China Refrigeration air conditioner equipment manufacturing industry(http://www.researchmoz.us/china-refrigeration-report.html)



3) Global Air Conditioner Market 2011-2015(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-air-conditioner-market-2011-2015-report.html)



4) Chinese Markets for Air Conditioners & Refrigeration(http://www.researchmoz.us/chinese-markets-for-air-conditioners-and-refrigeration-report.html)



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