Air Conditioning Denver Company Colorado Heating and Cooling Corp. Now Offers 24/7 Services

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- With temperatures beginning to reach the high 80s and even the 90s throughout the Denver, Colorado area, many homeowners and businesses are double-checking their current air conditioning units to make sure they are in tip-top shape for the long summer months ahead.



Given this is the first time some Denver locals have had to turn on their AC units this year, it is inevitable some people’s units will not be up to par leaving them in need of a quality air conditioning Denver company.



Featuring new 24/7 emergency services and no hidden fees, for years people throughout the Denver area have been turning to Colorado Heating and Cooling Corporation for all of their HVAC Denver needs. Offering more than 20 years of collective experience, the company’s professional team of technicians specialize in Denver heating and air conditioning, furnace heating, water heating systems, furnace repair, radiant floor heating and more. The heating and cooling Denver company is insured, certified and licensed and guarantees all of their work and services with a comprehensive 12 month warranty.



When an AC unit unexpectedly stops working in the middle of the night, it can be a stressful situation. Fortunately, Colorado Heating and Cooling Corp. now offers 24/7 emergency services to assist people with all of their air conditioner Denver needs, any time, day or night.



The new 24/7 policy adds to the company’s wide range of top-notch heating cooling Denver services and goal to create a culture of trust with customers.



Known as Larry the Plumber by longtime customers, Plumbing and Heating Technician Larry Benavidez and the team of experts at Colorado Heating and Cooling Corp. continue to impress customers with their high quality, hassle-free service.



Devoted customer Larry Polzin called Colorado Heating and Cooling Corp. after a bad experience with a large heating company and said he was extremely impressed with the company’s fast, reliable service.



Polzin said, “Larry showed up promptly, gave me an honest analysis of the problem and a realistic price to fix it. He did the work in a professional manner without the upsell, and I recommend him to anyone with heating/plumbing problems.”



For more information, visit http://www.ColoradoHeatingCoolingCorp.com



About Colorado Heating and Cooling Corporation

Since 2005, the heating and cooling experts at Colorado Heating and Cooling Corporation have lived by the value of “People doing business with people.” Servicing the Denver, Colorado metro area, the company specializes in air conditioning, furnace heating, water heating systems, furnace repair, radiant floor heating and more. All worked is backed by a 12 month warranty. The company also features no hidden fees and 24/7 emergency services.