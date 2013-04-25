Air Conditioning Melbourne and Brevard County Is Dial Plumbing and Air Conditioning's Specialty

Rockledge, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Dial Plumbing and Air Conditioning has provided the quality plumbing and air conditioning Melbourne and other Brevard County home owners have come to depend on for more than 40 years. Customers today are raving about Dial’s installations of the ultra-efficient Trane XL20i cooling systems. Engineered to provide the most efficient performance, economical operation and quiet cooling, these Trane systems keep Dial’s customers comfortable in their homes year round.



As a Trane authorized dealer, Dial confidently installs their systems knowing their customers will value the reliability and comfort they provide. Homeowners using the Trane XL20i air conditioning systems benefit from its performance with a 19.0 SEER rating, which not only far exceeds government standards but ranks it among the most efficient available on the market. Using it may substantially lower cooling costs, an obvious benefit customers enjoy. Customers who choose this system can also receive up to $500.00 in federal tax credit.



The Trane XL20i air conditioning system is equipped with two compressors for both mild and extremely hot weather. And, its variable speed fan motor automatically adjusts to quietly do its job regardless of how hard the system is working. With the addition of a Trane Air Cleaner, the system also removes pollen, dust and other indoor irritants, which means a cleaner, healthier, more comfortable home.



Dial Plumbing and Air Conditioning is a full-service provider. In addition to high quality AC system installations, Dial is known for plumbing Merritt Island and plumbing Melbourne and the surrounding areas with residential and commercial services that include repairing slab leaks and sewer and drain stoppages, fixture replacements and remodeling. Also known for its services with gas Melbourne residents can turn to Dial 24/7 for commercial and residential gas equipment sales and service. So, whether its assistance with their air conditioning, plumbing, gas systems or their water heater Melbourne and Brevard County residents can rely on Dial for prompt, attentive and quality service.



About Dial Plumbing and Air Conditioning

