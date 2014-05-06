Air Conditioning Orlando Experts Share Crucial Tips for the Summer Heat

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- With the summer fast approaching, One Stop Cooling has issued several important tips for the maintenance of air conditioning Orlando homeowners need to know about. The hot and humid air Orlando residents are familiar with can be lethal, especially in the summer.



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 3,500 people died in the US from 1993 to 2003. Just last year in Japan, almost forty thousand people were hospitalized for heatstroke during the summer heat wave. The hot air Orlando residents may experience may be just as dangerous.



The first and foremost advice is to have air conditioning installed right away. The expense in nothing compared to the expense and risk of heatstroke. For those who already have cooling installed, the air conditioning repair Orlando homeowners need should be performed right away. This is especially true when a home includes the elderly and young children, who are both extremely vulnerable to heatstroke.



Every air conditioning unit must be examined before the summer season starts. It can be checked for efficiency, and malfunctioning parts can be replaced right away. At the height of the summer season, air conditioner repairs are in high demand, and residents may not be able to find immediate assistance.



About One Stop Cooling

One Stop Cooling has been providing complete air conditioner repair, replacement, and installation services for almost a quarter of a century. It is accredited by the BBB, and has been the recipient of the Super Service Award from Angie’s List. Every service for air conditioning Orlando residents need is offered and available at One Stop Cooling.



Contact Details

Brynn R. Bailey

2410 Lost Creek Road

Portland, PA 97205

Phone: 610-985-0426