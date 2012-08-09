Air Conditioning Phoenix Company Penguin Air Offers 5 Tips for Hiring AC Contractors

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- For optimum summer comfort, it is important to service an air conditioning system regularly. HVAC companies recommend bi-yearly service tune-ups, so it is helpful to take certain things into consideration when hiring an air conditioning contractor.



The experts at Penguin Air have been in air conditioning and heating business for the past 25 years. In this air conditioning Phoenix company’s experience, there are five important tips to remember when choosing an air conditioning contractor.



Live, helpful staff should answer the office phone during regular business hours. Penguin Air explains that “smaller companies often use answering services to take messages, so it is a sign that you may not get service when you are in need.”



In a similar vein, the air conditioning repair Phoenix company advises that one should select a company large enough to provide same day service, especially in Arizona. When an AC fails, clients should be able to rely on their company of choice to arrive quickly—Penguin Air prides themselves on their one hour or less response time.



Next, an air conditioning company should only hire professional and knowledgeable technicians that are qualified. Technicians hired right out of school are often not trained adequately and take longer to find out the problems.



Air conditioning companies should also offer 24/7 services without charging extra. HVAC Phoenix systems can fail at any hour of the day, and experienced companies such as Penguin Air have designated staff on standby expressly for such reasons.



Additionally, customers looking to hire a contractor should check the contractor’s license on the Registrar of Contractors. According to air conditioning Mesa area Penguin Air, “They only handle legitimate concerns and do help to resolve them. This also verifies that you are dealing with a licensed contractor. If the contractor is not licensed, you have no recourse should something go wrong.”



About Penguin Air

Penguin Air has been in business for the past 25 years, providing air conditioning and heating services to the entire Phoenix Metro area. They offer specialized installation and planning for both residential and commercial clients. They understand the installation and operating parameters of air conditioners, furnaces (gas and electric), duct work, heat pumps, thermostats (programmable thermostats and digital thermostats), and commercial HVAC equipment. Penguin Air’s trained technicians are on call 24 hours a day. For more information, please visit http://www.penguinairaz.com