Air Conditioning Repair in Phoenix Company Howard Air Announces Fundraiser for Camp Rainbow

As part of their mission to provide children with hope, healing, and the best possible health care, Phoenix Children’s Hospital established Camp Rainbow in 1985. Every year, Camp Rainbow welcomes over 120 children ages 7 to 18 to a weeklong camp at Friendly Pines campground in Prescott, Ariz.



Over the past 28 years, Camp Rainbow has served nearly 3,000 children and teens. The camp is staffed by the hospital’s own physicians, nurses, social workers, counselors, and volunteers. While they are at the camp, children participate in a variety of activities, including hiking, fishing, archery, arts and crafts, sing-alongs, a carnival night, and silly Olympics; they even get to challenge their medical team to silly string and food fights.



For many of these kids, Camp Rainbow is the first time they have been away from their parents since their diagnosis. Children who are in wheelchairs or who have been physically weakened by their condition get to fully participate in activities such as rock climbing or sliding down a zip-line with the aid of equipment specially designed for them. The kids look around to see all the others who are “just like them;” they share their stories and make lifetime friends.



Kevin and Julie Howard, owners of Howard Air in Phoenix, have a direct connection to Camp Rainbow and a very personal reason for wanting to help raise money for the program. Their nephew Trevor was diagnosed with Down Syndrome at birth and has been a patient at Phoenix Children’s Hospital for many reasons throughout his 8 long years of life. Trevor has also attended Camp Rainbow last year for the first time and has already signed up for the camp this year. The owners of the Phoenix air conditioning company said they are grateful to have the opportunity to partner with Phoenix Children’s Hospital as they work together to provide a week that will last a lifetime for children with cancer.



According to the owners of the air conditioning repair in Phoenix company, 100 percent of the fundraising efforts will come from the generosity of their customers, partners, vendors and employees.



“The challenge is directed towards our customers and we have all the confidence in the world with challenge will be met,” Kevin said, adding that they are using this approach to fundraising in order to avoid the age-old “portion of the proceeds” method that usually results in more sales for a company rather than increase the overall purpose of the fundraising efforts.



“So through marketing the campaign or ‘challenge’ to every person we come in contact with we hope to achieve a minimum donation of $20,000 towards Camp Rainbow. Since we know this is very achievable goal, we actually hope to raise $50,000 instead.”



Julie said that customers can go directly to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital website or visit the AC in Phoenix company’s landing page to donate directly to the cause. All donations made through the various avenues will be tracked and directed towards Camp Rainbow. This fall, Howard Air will present their efforts at the KTAR Give-a-thon, which will take place on-air on September 25-26 in Phoenix. The Give-a-thon typically raises over $1,000,000 towards PCH in only two days.



