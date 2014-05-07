Air Conditioning Repair in VA, McCrea, Gives Back to the Local Community

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- McCrea Heating and Air Conditioning Services, a company that provides top quality heating and air conditioning repair VA residents can rely on, has recently been involved with a variety of charitable organizations and their worthy projects.



For example, they are a proud sponsor of the Relay for Life event, which raises money for the American Cancer Society. The Virginia air conditioning service company is currently sponsoring two events; one in Culpepper, Virginia and one in Greencastle, Pennsylvania. The events will take place in mid-May at local high schools. As a spokesperson from McCrea noted, they are happy to help out with such a worthy event like Relay for Life, which supports an organization that is known for being relentless in its quest to find a cure for cancer.



In addition, the air conditioning repair Maryland area company recently worked with Homeaid and their trade partner Stanley Martin Homes on a renovation project that took place in the Woodbridge area and benefited Northern Virginia Family Services. Thanks to the work of the Virginia HVAC repair company and the others, the group was able to provide a lovely home for a single parent and her four daughters. In total, McCrea donated over $5,500 to the project, which included a new central heating and cooling system, new registers and bath fans.



The air conditioning service Maryland area company was also recently a part of two projects for Habitat for Humanity: one in Warrenton, Virginia and one in Moorefield, West Virginia. McCrea donated labor, equipment and materials for both building projects, which help to create safe and affordable housing for people.



“This is a great organization that really focuses on helping provide homes to deserving people who have fallen on hard times,” the company spokesperson noted, adding that helping people in need and giving back to the community are all part of the company’s philosophy.



Anybody who would like to learn more about McCrea Heating and Air Conditioning Services is welcome to visit the company’s website; there, they can read about the many top-notch services that they provide.



About McCrea Heating and Air Conditioning Services

McCrea Heating and Air Conditioning Services offers a variety of services to its customers, including maintaining and upgrading the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system. McCrea offers a variety of HVAC services to help keep their customers’ systems running efficiently and help them save on their energy bills. For more information, please visit http://www.mccreaway.com/