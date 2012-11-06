Air Conditioning Repair Phoenix Company Recently Selected for Best of Arizona Business 2012 Award

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- As anyone who lives in the Phoenix metropolitan area knows quite well, having a working air conditioner is vital. In order to be sure that AC units are working properly and efficiently, it is important to work with a reputable air conditioning repair Phoenix area company.



A local Phoenix AC repair company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its outstanding service that keeps its customers feeling cool and comfortable all year long.



Air Conditioning by Jay Inc., a company that is based in Scottsdale, was recently recognized by Ranking Arizona in its “Best of Arizona Business 2012” awards. The Phoenix heating and air company won in the “Air Conditioning/Heating Companies” category.



“This is quite an honor for us. The fact that Ranking Arizona included Air Conditioning by Jay Inc. in its selection of ‘Best of Arizona Business 2012’ awards shows that our constant efforts towards business excellence are paying off,” a spokesperson for the Phoenix heating and cooling company said.



“We are proud to be included in this recognition.”



After the news got out that Air Conditioning by Jay Inc. had received this impressive award, American Registry seconded the honor and added the company to its “Registry of Business Excellence ™”. An exclusive recognition plaque has been designed to commemorate this honor and will be given to representatives from the company.



The fact that Air Conditioning by Jay Inc. has been recognized with awards— not once, but three times—probably does not come as a huge surprise to the company’s many satisfied customers. Over the years, the company has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the best air conditioning repair companies in the Phoenix area.



The full-service AC repair company designs, sells, installs, services and maintains systems of all types and has a strong commitment to customer service. The company also prides itself on offering the fastest response times in the valley. For home or business owners who suddenly find themselves living or working in an uncomfortably hot environment, speedy AC service is definitely a bonus.



“AC by J’s Comfort Team provides energy efficient heating and cooling systems,” an article on the company’s user-friendly website added, noting that since 1983, over 30,000 Phoenix area homes and businesses have selected AC by J as their preferred cooling and heating systems company.



