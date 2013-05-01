Air Conditioning Repair Spring Special from McCrea Services Offered for Maryland and Virginia Homes

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Spring means it’s time for air conditioning repair Maryland and Virginia deals from McCrea Heating and Air Conditioning Services. In order to help cut down on the cost of preparing a home for summer months, McCrea is offering a one –time discount of a service inspection for $69.95.



This 40 dollar discount is just one more way that McCrea proves its commitment to customer service. Maryland and Virginia air conditioning repair clients will find that McCrea employees adhere to a strict code of ethics that drives everything they do for clients whether it is Virginia HVAC repair or Maryland air conditioning service. Buzz words like integrity, respect, safety and reputation shape the ethical business policy of McCrea and its consultants that service Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland.



McCrea has seen over and over how servicing an air conditioner before its heaviest seasonal use during the summer can save money and increase comfort in a home. “In your home, combining the proper equipment, maintenance, and upgrades with the appropriate insulation, weatherization, and thermostat settings, can cut your energy bills up to half,” McCrea’s website notes on the importance of an efficient HVAC system.



Along with providing Virginia air conditioning service, McCrea offers full air conditioning service Maryland and Virginia options like HVAC replacements, energy audits, geothermal installations and water replacements. A full list of their services can be found on their website. Coupons like the spring service inspection for $69.95 can also be found on the website.



“Our comfort consultants are experts in analyzing HVAC systems and providing economical solutions to home owners,” according to the McCrea website. They are Energy Star certified and carry a wide range of brand name products whether a customer is looking for a replacement water heater, air filters, or a new air conditioning unit. Their expertise and full service options show they are expert consultants in the refurbishing and new construction business.



About McCrea Heating and Air Conditioning Services

For over seventy five years, McCrea has been in the business of heating and air-conditioning. Their longevity has allowed them to align themselves with all the major manufacturers of heating and air-conditioning equipment. They offer a variety of HVAC services to help keep a system running efficiently. In addition they offer yearly service plans for businesses and homes. McCrea has service areas in Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. For more information visit http://www.mccreaway.com/