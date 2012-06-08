Air Conditioning Service and Repair Is Available 24/7 Through Haines AC and Refrigeration

Bonita Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- Summer is coming up quickly, and all across the state of Florida, most air conditioning units are already in full swing helping to keep homes and companies cool and comfortable.



Like any other appliance, air conditioners require regular service in order to work at their peak capacity. This is especially true in beautiful and sunny Florida, where the units are exposed to corrosive salt environments, high temperatures and some of the most intense humidity in the entire country.



Unfortunately, sometimes air conditioning units do stop working—usually on one of the hottest days of the year! When this happens, home and business owners often feel stressed and uncomfortable, as they envision paying extra for emergency service and repair.



The friendly staff at Haines Air Conditioning and Refrigeration understands how vital it is to have an air conditioning unit that is working properly and providing plenty of cool air. They also know how worried people can get when the units stop functioning properly.



That is why the company, which is located in Bonita Springs and services the entire Naples area, prides itself on offering its customers outstanding service at any time of the day or night—always at the same regular rates, and never for an overtime price.



“We are proud to announce that Haines is no longer charging overtime rates for emergency service,” an article on the company’s website, http://www.hainesac.com, noted, adding that the company is the best source for Cape Coral and Fort Myers air conditioning service and more.



“You don’t choose when your air conditioning system decides to act up, so why should you get punished with overtime fees when it happens at night or on the weekends? You can rely on our team of service technicians to take care of your needs – anytime – for our regular rates!”



In addition, Haines AC and Refrigeration as well as Grande Aire Services, Inc. in Boca Grande are working to save their many satisfied customers even more of their hard-earned money. Both companies are currently featuring Carrier and Trane Rebates of up to $3,345.



Interested customers who would like to learn more about this money-saving program are welcome to check out either the Haines AC and Refrigeration website, or Grande Aire Services’ site, http://www.grandeaire.com, in order to get more information.



About Haines Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

Haines Air Conditioning and Refrigeration is a 24/7 service company that specializes in air conditioning, refrigeration and appliances. We handle any type of HVAC project from designing customized air conditioning and duct systems on single family homes as well as larger commercial applications. For more information, please visit http://www.hainesac.com



Haines AC and Refrigeration

3963 Bonita Beach Rd.

Bonita Springs, FL 34134

239-992-1551