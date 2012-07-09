Air Conditioning Servicing in Salt Lake City Is Affordable at Pollard Heating and Air Conditioning

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- With the weather being anything but cooperative these days, air conditioners and furnaces are working doubly hard. In order to keep their properties comfortable, owners are urged to keep their air conditioning and furnace units in top condition by getting them serviced regularly.



After 40 years in the business, clients throughout the Salt Lake City, Utah area trust conditioning and furnace authority Pollard Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. when it comes to expert advice and service.



Because air conditioning has become a necessity rather than a luxury, Pollard Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. is encouraging property owners to take care of their systems.



For customers who are looking for maintenance for their air conditioning Salt Lake City area Pollard Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. offers a variety of services, including air-conditioning repair and replacement, heating system repair and replacement, and HVAC products.



The president of Pollard Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc., Mel R. Pollard, advises that filters be cleaned or replaced every 90 days. “If the filter gets plugged with debris, it restricts the amount of air that the furnace will produce,” he wrote in a statement, going on to explain that this leads to an ice buildup in air conditioners, limiting the system’s cooling ability.



The same idea can be applied to heating systems. According to Pollard, “Just think of it this way: a dirty filter will cost you more to heat your home and eventually damage the furnace.”



The air conditioning repair Salt Lake City area employees from Pollard Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. pride themselves on being able to fix any system in a quick and cost effective fashion. In the event that a system cannot be fixed, the trained service technicians are knowledgeable about available choices. Salt Lake City HVAC options are numerous, so it is guaranteed that technicians can find customers a better system that is suited to their budget and needs.



Pollard Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. is also pleased to offer Salt Lake City air conditioning rebates and incentives. Forms are available for download and can also be sent online for maximum efficiency.



About Pollard Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.

Pollard Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. has successfully been in business for almost 40 years and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. They are proud to be the top local Coleman dealer, installing high-quality Coleman heating and air conditioning equipment. Not only do Pollard Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. show clients how new systems can save them money and keep their home more comfortable, they also teach customers how to keep it running reliably and efficiently for years to come. For more information, please visit http://www.pollardheatingandcooling.com