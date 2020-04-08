Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Air Data Systems' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.



The Air data systems are the advanced integrated solution, which helps to provide critical Air data information which might hamper/damage aircraft systems. This available critical data is fetched by the flight crew via flight instruments to assist the crew in monitoring and control of the aircraft operations. Two deployable probes on each side of the aircraft or orbiter nose are used in air data systems which consists four different pressure sensors including; static (PS), alpha center, alpha upper, alpha lower and the temperature of the ambient atmosphere. These probes are connected by pneumatic lines to four Air Data Transducer Assemblies (ADTAs), which condition the sensed pressures and temperature measurements for use by GNC software. Information from each ADTA is transmitted to the orbiter General Purpose Computers (GPCs) via an associated Flight-Critical Forward (FF) Multiplexer/Demultiplexer (MDM).



Market Segmentation

by Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jet, Fighter Jet, Military Transport Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft, UAV), Functions (Onboard Guidance, Navigation, Control (GNC) Software), Component (Sensors, Electronic Unit, Probes), End User (Civil, Military)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Introduction of Integrated Systems to Decrease Weight and Improve Performance



Fueling Demand of Aircraft Order and Delivery



Rising Population of Narrow Body Aircraft



Market Growth Drivers: Up Surging Demand in Military Sector



Increasing Dependency on Real-Time Data



Growing Demand for Unmanned Aircraft Vehicle (UAV)



Restraints: High Price of Unmanned Arial Vehicles (UAVs)



Challenges: Need More Time for Compulsory Certification



