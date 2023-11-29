NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Air Energy Water Heater Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Air Energy Water Heater market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Haier Group Corporation (China), A. O. Smith Corporation (United States), Gree Electric Appliances Inc (China), Zhejiang Zhongguang (Outes)(China), Ariston Thermo SpA (Italy), Vatti (China), Tepco (Japan), Panasonic (Japan).



Scope of the Report of Air Energy Water Heater

The air energy water heater is actually another version of the air conditioner. The air conditioner absorbs the heat in the room and discharges the heat to the outside. Air energy is the heat that absorbs the environment and discharges heat to the tank. Factors driving the growth of the air energy water heater market include the energy-efficient technology along with the usage of non-conventional sources of energy to heat the water. In addition, supportive regulations and grants for using renewable sources of energy in different applications are also expected to play a key role in the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Fluorine Cycle, Water Cycle), Application (Family, Hostel, Hair Salon, Factory, Other), Distribution Channel (Online, Ofline)



Market Trends:

Energy Efficiency Regulations in Various Countries



Opportunities:

Rapid Growth in Urbanization and Increasing Construction of New Residential and Commercial Buildings in Developing Nations

Increasing Demand for Replacement of Existing Water Heaters



Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for low emission and energy-efficient water heater across the globe

Growing Stringent Norms Toward the Adoption of Energy Efficient Heating Appliances



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



