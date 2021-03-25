Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Air Freight Forwarding Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Air Freight Forwarding Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Air Freight Forwarding. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.



Major Players in This Report Include: DHL Group (Germany), DB Schenker Logistics (Germany), GEODIS (France), Panalpina (Switzerland), DSV (Denmark), Bollora Logistics (France), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), Expeditors (United States), UPS Supply Chain Solutions (United States), Nippon Express Co. (Japan)



Freight forwarding provides support to understand customer needs. These companies are organizing and plan a shipment, getting cargo from the starting point to the destination point. This service simplifying the communication between all people who involved in moving parts. The air freight forwarders are specialized in moving freight by air on either passenger crafts cargo aircrafts. This helps in understanding the intricacies of air freight, relationship with the TSA, and Others. It navigates through all key freight documents, insurance, customs, and any turbulence you encounter along the way. The air freight forwarding software is a user-friendly solution.



Air Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation: by Application (Small Size Companies, Medium Size Companies, Large Size Companies), Air Freight (Domestic Air Freight Forwarders, International Air Freight Forwarders), Services (Charters, Courier, Air Deferred, Expedited Deliveries, Overnight, Next-Day, Hazardous Shipments), Service Levels (Premium (Direct), Economy (Indirect), Deferred (Consolidation)), End Users (Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Medications and Immunizations, Perishables, Medical Equipment, Security Equipment, Machinery, Medicine, Vitamins and Supplements, Oil & Gas Equipment and Parts, Aircraft Parts, Turbines, Auto Parts, Computer Equipment, Automobiles), Value Added Services Types (Online Shipment & Document Visibility, On-Demand Reporting, Automated Manifest System (AMA), Automated Export System (AES) Filing, Regulatory Compliance, Customs Clearance, Others)



Market Trend:

- Rising Implementation of Value Added Services

- Increase Adoption from Military Transportation



Market Drivers:

- Rising Demand for Cost-Effective and Smooth Delivery in Cargo Freights

- Increasing Safety and Security Concern in the Logistics Sector



Challenges:

- Complex Implementing Procedure

- Lack of Consumer Awareness



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



