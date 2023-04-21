NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Air Freight Forwarding Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Air Freight Forwarding market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

DHL Group (Germany), DB Schenker Logistics (Germany), GEODIS (France), Panalpina (Switzerland), DSV (Denmark), Bollora Logistics (France), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), Expeditors (United States), UPS Supply Chain Solutions (United States), Nippon Express Co. (Japan).



Scope of the Report of Air Freight Forwarding:

Freight forwarding provides support to understand customer needs. These companies are organizing and plan a shipment, getting cargo from the starting point to the destination point. This service simplifying the communication between all people who involved in moving parts. The air freight forwarders are specialized in moving freight by air on either passenger crafts cargo aircrafts. This helps in understanding the intricacies of air freight, relationship with the TSA, and Others. It navigates through all key freight documents, insurance, customs, and any turbulence you encounter along the way. The air freight forwarding software is a user-friendly solution.



Challenges:

Lack of Consumer Awareness

Complex Implementing Procedure



Market Trends:

Increase Adoption from Military Transportation

Rising Implementation of Value Added Services



Opportunities:

Increasing number of air freight exports, from last few years Africa is gaining high attraction, and others such as the Middle East and the Asia Pacific is seeing a slight fall in the air freight market. And the other reason was the high impact of the United States and China disputes. So in the current market scenario, there is huge growth potential in Africa.



Market Drivers:

Increasing Safety and Security Concern in the Logistics Sector

Rising Demand for Cost-Effective and Smooth Delivery in Cargo Freights



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Small Size Companies, Medium Size Companies, Large Size Companies), Air Freight (Domestic Air Freight Forwarders, International Air Freight Forwarders), Services (Charters, Courier, Air Deferred, Expedited Deliveries, Overnight, Next-Day, Hazardous Shipments), Service Levels (Premium (Direct), Economy (Indirect), Deferred (Consolidation)), End Users (Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Medications and Immunizations, Perishables, Medical Equipment, Security Equipment, Machinery, Medicine, Vitamins and Supplements, Oil & Gas Equipment and Parts, Aircraft Parts, Turbines, Auto Parts, Computer Equipment, Automobiles), Value Added Services Types (Online Shipment & Document Visibility, On-Demand Reporting, Automated Manifest System (AMA), Automated Export System (AES) Filing, Regulatory Compliance, Customs Clearance, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



