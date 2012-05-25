Air Freight: Global Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Air Freight: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Air Freight industry. It includes detailed data on Air Freight market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).



Includes a five-year forecast of the Air Freight industry



Highlights



The global air freight sector grew by 4.6% in 2011 to reach a value of $124,670.8 million.



In 2016, the global air freight sector is forecast to have a value of $159,426.9 million, an increase of 27.9% since 2011.



The global air freight sector grew by 1.4% in 2011 to reach a volume of 153,940.5 million units.



In 2016, the global air freight sector is forecast to have a volume of 179,217.4 million units, an increase of 16.4% since 2011.



Americas accounts for 34.3% of the global air freight sector value.



Market Definition



The air freight sector is defined as consisting of revenues generated from freight transportation by air. Units of volumes are measured in freight ton kilometers (FTK). Air freight volumes include both domestic and international freight, which for the purposes of this report are counted in the country of origin. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2009 annual average exchange rates.



