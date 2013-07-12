Air Freight: Global Industry Guide - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Air Freight: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Global industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Highlights
The global air freight sector is expected to generate total revenues of $120,582 million in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.4% between 2008 and 2012.
Sector consumption volumes are forecast to increase with a CAGR of 0.4% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 198,035.7 million FTK in 2012.
The performance of the sector is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 1.6% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the sector to a value of $130,378.1 million by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global market?
