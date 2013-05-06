Air Freight in the Netherlands: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Air Freight in the Netherlands", is now available at Fast Market Research
Air Freight in the Netherlands industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Highlights
- The air freight sector is defined as consisting of revenues generated from freight transportation by air. Units of volumes are measured in freight ton kilometers (FTK). Air freight volumes include both domestic and international freight, which for the purposes of this report are counted in the country of origin. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2011 annual average exchange rates.
- The Dutch air freight sector is expected to generate total revenues of $4,590.6 million in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% between 2008 and 2012.
- Sector consumption volumes are forecast to increase with a CAGR of 2.2% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 5,478.9 million FTK in 2012.
- The performance of the sector is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 1.1% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the sector to a value of $4,855 million by the end of 2017.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the air freight market in the Netherlands
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the air freight market in the Netherlands
Leading company profiles reveal details of key air freight market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Netherlands air freight market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Netherlands economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Netherlands air freight market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Netherlands air freight market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Netherlands air freight market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
