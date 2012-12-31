Air Freight Market in the US 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Analysts forecast the Air Freight market in the US to reach US$41.99 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the economic growth in the US. The Air Freight market in the US has also been witnessing growing e-commerce activities. However, the seasonality of business poses the biggest challenge in the Air Freight market in the US.



Air Freight Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Air Freight market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AMR Corp., FedEx Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Bax Global Inc., and United States Postal Services Express Mail.



