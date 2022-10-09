New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Air Freight Transportation Services Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Air Freight Transportation Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

FedEx (Federal Express) Corporation (United States), United Parcel Service Inc. (United States), The Emirates Group (United Arab Emirates), Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (China), Cargolux Airlines International SA (Luxembourg), China Airlines Ltd (Taiwan), Japan Airlines Co. Ltd (Japan), Qatar Airways Company QCSC (Qatar), Deutsche Lufthansa AG (Germany), All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd (Japan), International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (United Kingdom), Magma Aviation Limited (United Kingdom).



Scope of the Report of Air Freight Transportation Services

Airfreight transportation services are also known as air cargo transportation services, and that is the shipment of goods through an air carrier. Air transport services are the most valuable when it comes to moving express shipments around the globe. Just like commercial or passenger airlines, air freight flies in the same gateways. A robust performance from the developed economy, which supported job growth and consumer spending, has been an important contributor to the recent cargo market. This has led to significant growth global air freight transportation services market in the forecast period.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Ordinary Goods, Special Goods), Application (International, Domestic), Service (Forwarding, Airlines, Mail, Others), End User (Consumer Electronics, Retail, Third-Party Logistics, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Others)



Market Trends:

The emergence of E-commerce Propels Demand for Air Freight Services



Opportunities:

Increasing Global Demand for Electronics and Automotive Parts



Market Drivers:

Strong Demand for Manufacturing Exports and Increased Penetration of Advanced Technologies in the Value Chain

Rising Demand for Just-in-Time Production of Goods has Created a Massive Demand for Air Freight Services



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



