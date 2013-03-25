Air Fresheners in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012) - New Study Released

Recently published research from Mintel, "Air Fresheners in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Air Fresheners in South Africa by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers aerosols, slow release, plug in, fragrance kits and other household air fresheners, scented candles and car air fresheners. It excludes pot pourri, non-scented candles and scented oils for other uses. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Air Fresheners in South Africa is given in ZAR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of South Africa Household Care Packaging to 2017
- Travel and Tourism in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Air Fresheners - South Africa - a Snapshot
- Air Fresheners - South Africa - a snapshot (2010)
- The Future of South Korea Household Care Packaging to 2017
- Travel and Tourism in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Air Care in South Africa
- Insect Killers & Repellents in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in South Korea to 2016
- Paper Products in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)