New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Air Fresheners in Thailand by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers aerosols, slow release, plug in, fragrance kits and other household air fresheners, scented candles and car air fresheners. It excludes pot pourri, non-scented candles and scented oils for other uses. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Air Fresheners in Thailand is given in THB with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Thailand. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Segmentation of this market
- Aerosols
- Car
- Slow release
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Thailand. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: S.C. Johnson and Son, Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Siampoolsup Inter-Chemical Co., Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Others
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