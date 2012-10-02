Air Fresheners Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Air freshener is an aerosol spray that is used in homes or offices or any other commercial environments to emit fragrance, get rid of nasty odors and freshen the air. Air fresheners or room fresheners are largely becoming popular due to their availability in varied fragrances. The global market for air fresheners is witnessing significant growth due to changing demographic trends. The worldwide market for air fresheners is expected to reach the value of USD 8.2 billion by 2015. This growth is expected to be driven by increasing consumer inclination towards various fragrant products such as candles, fragrance gels, sprays, and others.



Read More: Air Fresheners Market



Growing importance of aroma therapy is also expected to propel the growth of air fresheners in the global market. Rising living standards and growing income levels are also expected to fuel the growth of the air fresheners market in the coming years. Moreover, changing propensity of consumers to spend more amounts of time and funds in creating an ideal atmosphere at home is also contributing to the growth of the air fresheners industry.



Role of aromatherapy has been significant in driving the air fresheners industry. The concept of aromatherapy tends towards use of different types of fragrances to enhance the mood and health of an individual.



Europe is the largest regional market for air freshener products due to the growth in disposable incomes and high living standards. Europe and US together account for the lion’s share in the global air fresheners market.



Browse More Market Research On Consumer Goods Market Here



Worldwide market for air fresheners was affected by economic recession in the past, however, with the recovery in global economy, this industry is reporting significant growth rates in most of its segments. The major segments this market include



- Gels & Candles

- Sprays/Aerosols

- Car Air Fresheners

- Electric Air Fresheners

- Other Household Air Fresheners



Some of the major players of air fresheners market include Church & Dwight Co. Inc., California Scents, Ada Electrotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd., Car Freshener Corporation, Godrej Household Products Ltd., Air Delights Inc., Procter & Gamble, ACS Giftware Industrial Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., and others.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/air-fresheners-market.html



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides an overview of the pricing trend and its impact on the market



For More Info: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/