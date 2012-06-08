Air & Gas Compressor Manufacturing - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Air & Gas Compressor Manufacturing" from IBISWorld, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- Pressure contained: Strong export demand and increased productivity have kept the industry afloat
Demand declines from downstream manufacturing and construction industries pressured industry revenue during the recession. However, productivity enhancements and strong export demand from developing markets helped cushion profit and offset some the decline in revenue. In the coming years, improvement in the US economy, especially recovery in the construction sector and industrial markets, is expected to increase demand for industry products and push up revenue.
This industry manufactures air and gas compressors, parts for air and gas compressors and industrial spraying equipment.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Dresser-Rand Group Inc., Gardner Denver Inc., Atlas Copco
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Compressor Manufacturing in the UK
- Pump and Compressor Manufacturing in Australia
- Air-conditioner Manufacturing in China
- Pump & Compressor Manufacturing in the US
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- AIR LIQUIDE (AI) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- AIR LIQUIDE S.A. (AI) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile