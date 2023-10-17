Air Handling Units Market Size, Share, Future Trends, Scope and Top Opportunities 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2023 -- The report "Air Handling Units Market by Application (Commercial, Residential), Type (Packaged, Modular, Custom), Capacity (?5,000 M3/H, 5,001 – 15,000 M3/H, 15,001 – 30,000 M3/H, 30,001 – 50,000 M3/H, ? 50,001 M3/H), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", The global air handling units market is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026. Increase in demand of air handling units from the application sectors such as commercial buildings, industries, hospitals, universities, data centers, laboratories, and server rooms is propelling the growth of this market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Air Handling Units Market"

234 market data Tables

54 Figures

262 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84723052



Custom air handling units is one of the fastest-growing type segment of the global air handling units market

The custom air handling units is estimated to account for the second-largest share of the air handling units market in 2021 and is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment from 2021 to 2026. The growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand of custom air handling units from the commercial application sectors such as pharmaceutical industries, shopping malls, hospitals, and universities.



15,001 – 30,000 m3/h capacity segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2026

The 15,001 – 30,000 m3/h capacity segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in global air handling units market from 2021 to 2026. These are medium size air handling units which are used in commercial applications such as hospitals, shopping malls, commercial buildings, data centers, and laboratories. Due to the increasing awareness regarding the impacts of pollution on environment and human health, there is a high rise in the use of air handling units, as air handling units are not only used for cooling and heating purpose, but also for providing fresh air, humidification, and controlling relative humidity. These functions contribute towards the growing demand of 15,001- 30,000 m3/h capacity air handling units.



Commercial is the fastest-growing application segment of the global air handling units market

The commercial segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global air handling units market in 2021 and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for the use of air handling units in the commercial application sectors such as the shopping malls, hospitals, universities, data centers, industries, clean rooms, and server rooms



Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth for the air handling units market from 2021 to 2026

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for air handling units during the forecast period. This increased demand can be attributed to the growing demand for air handling units from the commercial and residential applications. The air handling units markets in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea and Thailand are projected to witness growth during the forecast period owing to increased demand for air handling units from various application segments such as electronics, food and beverages processing sector, pharmaceutical, commercial buildings, hospitals, universities, swimming pool, data centers, and residential buildings.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=84723052



Key players operational in the market include Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan), Carrier Corporation (US), Trane Technologies plc (Ireland), Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland), Systemair AB (Sweden), Flakt Woods Group (Sweden), Trox GmbH (Germany), Lennox International, Inc. (US), Munters AB (Sweden), and Blue Star Limited (India).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com