Top Christmas Toy Website is Home to New Air Hogs Hyper Actives Review

In anticipation of Christmas 2011, the Top Christmas Toy website recently added a review of the Air Hogs Hyper Actives from Spin Master. The review gives details about the design and speed of the car, how the remote works and the battery power.



“The problem with a lot of remote control cars is that children have to be aware of the distance between the remote and the vehicle,” explained Melissa Carter, owner of the Top Christmas Toy website. “That’s less of a concern with the Spin Master Air Hogs Hyper Actives. You can have the remote as far as 100 feet away from the car and it’ll still work.”



According to the review, the 24 Ghz frequency is another unique feature of the Air Hogs remote. Having this frequency means up to 10 other Spin Master Air Hog users can race one another without the frequency being interrupted for any of them.



Carter suggests that the Air Hogs Hyper Actives are appropriate for children ages 12 and older, but that children under 12 can enjoy them with adult supervision. Due to small parts she recommends parents keep them away from children ages three and under.



Carter suggests that the Air Hogs Hyper Actives are appropriate for children ages 12 and older, but that children under 12 can enjoy them with adult supervision. Due to small parts she recommends parents keep them away from children ages three and under.



