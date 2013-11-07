Hose Suppliers Australia Announces a New Sales Representative

Ashmore, Qld -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Hose Suppliers, a premium online store for all kinds of fittings used in industrial and marine applications, now announces a new sales representative for the Gold Coast, Brisbane, and Sunshine Coast and Northern Rivers areas. The company is dedicated to deliver the quality at every cost to its clients.



This latest announcement has further cemented the bond between the clients and the company as their new and highly experienced sales representative is all set to enhance the overall online shopping experience of the clients.



Clients can now easily purchase the quality fitting used in plumbing, also known as plumbing fitting from Hose Suppliers. In fact, their user-friendly platform enhances the shopping experience by making it extremely easy to browse any particular section or product.



Moreover, they stock products for all major industries including marine, construction, mining, industrial, automotive, food and beverages, caravan and RV and fittings for gardens as well. All these products are quality tested and highly reliable.



The product range includes all types of fittings including Air Equipment, Air Fittings, Air Tube, Aluminium, Automotive, Bauer Couplings, Black Steel, Brass, Bus & Truck, Buttweld, Cable Ties & Copper Tube, Camlocks, Caravan & RV, Castors, Construction, Ducting, Fire Nozzles, Fire Products, Fire Reels, Food & Beverage, Gal Mal, Garden, Hose Clamps, Hydrant Adaptors, Hydraulic Hoses, Industrial, John Gest, Marine, Mining, Nickel plated Brass, Poly, PVC Hoses, Rubber Hoses, Sealants & Lubricants, Silicone Hoses, Skin fittings and Marine Products, Stainless Steel, Standpipes, Steel, Storz Fittings, V-Belts and Valves & Nozzles. For more information about stainless steel fittings , please visit http://hosesuppliers.com.au/



About Hose Suppliers Australia

Hose Suppliers Australia was established in 1980 to provide specialist servicing to the industrial, hose fittings, vee belt and marine markets. Hose Suppliers Australia stocks a complete range of products for all industrial and marine applications and maintain an extensive reseller network, with two major service centres in Brisbane and in the Gold Coast, Hose Suppliers Australia provides technical support second to none. Their product specialists have over 100 years of combined industrial experience.



Contact:-

Unit 2, 2 Middleton Street,

ASHMORE QLD 4214

PO Box 5294GCMC

Bundall Qld 9726

Phone: 07 5532 7833

Fax: 07 5591 2740

Email: sales@hosesuppliers.com.au