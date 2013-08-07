Air Pollution Control and Solid Waste Treatment Industry in China 2013 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Air Polution Control:



Air pollution control industry is a typical policy guidance industry whose trend and demand are depended on national environmental protection policy and downstream fixed asset investment level. The industry has unique periodicity.



China's major air pollutants: sulfur dioxide, soot, industrial dust and nitrogen oxides. In 2010, the total volume of industrial waste gas emissions was 47.52 trillion cubic meters which is 1.38 times that of 2003.



Exhaust treatment industry is one of the pillars of China's environmental protection industry; its market scale increased from CNY 18.5 billion in 2006 to CNY 38.7 billion in 2010, the average annual growth rate was 15.9%. In 2011, the market scale of exhaust treatment was CNY 47.21 billion; the average annual growth rate was 20%. In 2012, the market scale of exhaust treatment was CNY 57.93 billion, up 22.7% YoY.



Solid Waste Treatment:



The total volume of city household waste harmless treatment has increased significantly from 80.51 million tons in 2005 to 130.9 million tons in 2011, increasing by 63% or so. Harmless treatment rate has increased from 52% in 2005 to 87% in 2010, increasing by 35% or so. After the year of 2020, China will gradually enter household waste classification management stage.



From 2011 to 2015, China's investment in solid waste treatment industry will be CNY 800 billion, accounting for 25.8% of the total investment (CNY 3.1 trillion) in environmental protection industry; the compound annual growth rate is about 30% which is two times of the overall growth rate of investment in the environmental protection industry. Driven by policy, solid waste treatment industry in China will usher in more optimistic growth space.



