Air Purifier Helps Remove Common Airborne Toxins Found in Most Home Offices

While there are many benefits of working from home, a hidden hazard often lurks in many home offices, which are typically filled with a variety of electrical equipment like computers, printers, fax machines, scanners, and much more. These machines have been found to emit volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, as well as other toxins that cause a serious health risk.



In fact, according to the California Air Resources Board, long-term exposure to air pollution can shorten a person’s life expectancy by 10 years.



Fortunately, there is help for those who work from home, and it comes in the form of a high quality indoor air purifier called the IQAir Health Pro Plus. The air purifier has received a lot of attention lately for its incredible filtration system and ability to trap even the tiniest of particles.



The IQAir HealthPro Plus air purifier, available through Air Purifiers USA , an IQAir Authorized Dealer, is the only one of its kind with HyperHEPA® filter technology, which has been proven in thorough independent testing to effectively trap the smallest particles that exist. Its combination of HEPA filter plus an activated carbon filter can help clean even the most polluted of indoor air.



As Air Purifiers USA spokesperson Barry Midwinter noted, purchasing a HealthPro Plus air purifier is a wise investment for anyone who spends a lot of time in a small, confined indoor space—which describes many home offices.



“The IQAir HealthPro Plus is the only portable room air purifier proven to filter ultrafine particles all the way down to 0.003 microns - the smallest particles that exist,” Midwinter explained.



“These are 100 times smaller than what ordinary HEPA filters can stop.”



Air Purifiers USA’s website includes a lot of helpful and educational information about the IQAir Health Pro Plus air purifier, like how its four advanced filtration technologies make it especially well suited for health conscious individuals as well as those who suffer from a variety of respiratory ailments.



“The HealthPro Plus is especially recommended to asthma sufferers, since their respiratory systems are often sensitized to gaseous irritants, as well as allergens,” the website explained.



