The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in demand for clean air, due to the growing population levels in addition to growing lungs problems, in urban areas
Air purifiers purify the air by filtering and getting rid of any suspended particulate matter in the air and absorbing harmful gases from the air to make it safe to breathe. The growing demand for clean air due to the increasing incidences of lung problems in the urban areas resulting from increased pollution will boost the market growth. The global air purifier market is projected to reach a value of USD 18.15 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.7%.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Air Purifier Market:
Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, Inc., IQAir North America, Panasonic Corporation, Aerus LLC, Whirlpool Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Market Drivers
The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for air purifiers globally. Increasing incidences of lung diseases as a result of increasing air pollution due to increasing construction and other commercial activities will boost the market demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, stringent environmental laws, increasing manufacture, and growing awareness among the people will further strengthen the market demand during the forecast period.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
High Efficiency Particulate Matter (HEPA)
Activated Carbon
Ionic Filters
Others
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Others
Key Summary of the Air Purifier Market Market Report:
Insightful information regarding the global Air Purifier Market market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Air Purifier Market market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations
Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis
Regional Analysis
North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to the growing awareness among the people and the increasing number of environmental laws adopted by the U.S. government. The Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period due to the rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization coupled with a growing population and increasing disposable income in the region.
