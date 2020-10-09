Air Purifier Market Size to Reach USD 18.15 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 10.7% : Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, Inc., IQAir

VANCOUVER, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- Air Purifier Market

Emergen Research has recently published an exhaustive research study on the Global Air Purifier Market with a comprehensive overview of the industry and a forecast estimation for the period 2020-2027. According to the report analysis, the Air Purifier industry has shown promising development and advancement over recent years and is expected to continue to develop over the course of the forecast period. The development of technology is also expected to propel the growth of the industry during the forecast years. The market is also expected to register a high CAGR throughout the forecast period.



Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.



The Air Purifier market report is an investigative study encompassing industry insights along with crucial market data such as facts and figures, technological and product advancements, and analysis of key segments. The important data is gathered through rigorous primary and secondary research and the information is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The report offers a panoramic view of the industry with a special focus on global and regional segments. The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.



The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, Inc., IQAir North America, Panasonic Corporation, Aerus LLC, Whirlpool Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V.



The report also provides a thorough value chain analysis, upstream and downstream sectors, growth trends, drivers, sales and distribution channels, and key companies. Critical factors such as raw materials pricing, supply and demand ratio, import/export, key geographies, and production and consumption ratio of the Air Purifier market.



Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Air Purifier market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- High Efficiency Particulate Matter (HEPA)

- Activated Carbon

- Ionic Filters

- Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Commercial

- Residential

- Industrial

- Others



Furthermore, the report further segments the Air Purifier market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

- North America

- Canada

- U.S.

- Europe

- Germany

- Italy

- U.K.

- Rest of EU

- Asia Pacific

- India

- China

- Japan

- South Korea

- Rest of APAC

- Latin America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Rest of LATAM

- Middle East & Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- U.A.E

- Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

- Holistic view of the Air Purifier market and key segments

- Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

- Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

- Competitive landscape benchmarking

- Extensive regional analysis

- Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis



