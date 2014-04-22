Air Purifier Web Launches to Help People Cleanse Their Homes of Pollutants and Allergens

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Air is one of the most essential elements for life, and humans need to breathe in oxygen to survive. Unfortunately, air is not a pure and unchanging compound of nitrogen, oxygen and carbon dioxide, but rather a medium through which bacteria, carcinogens and allergens can get a free ride directly into the body where they can be inadvertently filtered into the blood stream. To prevent this, many individuals want to buy an air purifier to protect their home environment from these airborne pathogens. Air Purifier Web is a new website that can help them determine which purifier is best for them.



The site regularly updates with in-depth user reviews of new products from the biggest brands in air purification, from the Whirlpool Whispure to the Winix PlasmaWave (http://www.airpurifierweb.com/winix-wac9500-ultimate-pet-true-hepa-air-cleaner-review). Both of which feature HEPA filters with 99.9% effective air filtration, but the PlasmaWave uses that technology to deconstruct potentially harmful particulates on a molecular level.



In order to make decision making even easier, all products reviewed are placed into a league table on the home page in which the top rated product comes first. This can be user-controlled to display products as ranked by capacity, price, HEPA filter or particle size.



A spokesperson for Air Purifier Web explained, “The site aims to be a complete resource center for anyone looking to invest in an air purifier for the home. We highly recommend air purifiers to create a safe environment in the home which can help people detoxify after congested commutes and cramped offices can expose people to so many harmful particles. Purifiers make a home a great place to rest, recuperate and most importantly, bring peace of mind to home owners and families, especially those with allergies or respiratory problems.”



About Air Purifier Web

Air Purifier Web helps homeowners around the US and the world to learn more about the benefits of air purifiers, and advises users on how to get their hands on the best models available on the market. In the modern world, an air purifier is essential for a healthy lifestyle, as homes are constantly bombarded by germs and harmful particles. For more information please visit: http://www.airpurifierweb.com