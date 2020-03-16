Air Purifiers Market Latest Study Explores Gigantic Growth: Godrej.com; Electrolux; Haier Lnc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; SAMSUNG; Others

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Air Purifiers Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Godrej.com; Electrolux; Haier lnc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; SAMSUNG; Whirlpool Corporation; LG Electronics; BSH Home Appliances Group; Honeywell International Inc.; SHARP CORPORATION; KENT RO Systems Ltd.; Panasonic Corporation; Dyson; Levoit; Xiaomi; 3M; Guardian Technologies and Molekule.



Global Air Purifiers Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.88% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a projected rise of value to USD 37.38 billion by 2026, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 20.37 billion in 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of pollutants in the atmosphere resulting in rise of infections and allergies.



Drivers and Restraints of the Air Purifiers market



Market Drivers:



Growing levels of industrialization and urbanization leading to increasing construction activities and emission of pollution; this factor has resulted in increased demand for the product

Innovative product launches and advancements in the market leading to enhanced product offerings



Market Restraints:



Emission of harmful chemicals and by-products from the air filters is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth



Competitive Analysis:



Key players such as Godrej.com; Electrolux; Haier lnc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; SAMSUNG; Whirlpool Corporation; LG Electronics; BSH Home Appliances Group; Honeywell International Inc.; SHARP CORPORATION; KENT RO Systems Ltd.; Panasonic Corporation; Dyson; Levoit; Xiaomi; 3M; Guardian Technologies and Molekule.



Air Purifiers MARKET Segmentation:



By Filter

Ion & Ozone

Electrostatic Precipitators

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Activated Carbon

Ultra-Violet (UV) Light

Others

By Impurity

Fume Filtration

Exhaust Filtration

Smoke Collectors

Oil & Mist Collectors

Others

By End-User

Industrial

Residential

Commercial



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



History Year: 2013-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2018



Forecast Year to 2026



Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:



Air Purifiers Manufacturers



Air Purifiers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers



Air Purifiers Subcomponent Manufacturers



Industry Association



Downstream Vendors



