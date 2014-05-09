Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Air Quality Control Systems Market by Technology (Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD), Electrostatic Precipitators, Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Control Systems, Scrubber & Mercury Control Systems) & Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas, Middle East and Africa) Global Trends and Forecasts to 2019“ report to its research database.



This report estimates the ‘Air Quality Control Systems Market’ in terms of value. The global air quality control systems market is segmented on the basis of their technology type which include flue gas desulfurization (FGD), electrostatic precipitators, fabric Filters, Nitrogen Oxides (NOX) control systems, scrubbers& Mercury control systems. The market is further segmented on the basis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas, Middle East and Africa.



Air quality control systems are required for a healthy indoor and outdoor environment. This equipment make it possible for industries to comply with national pollution control standards for clean air, thereby improving production rates and lowering health related absences. The global air quality control systems market is witnessing a huge demand across the globe because of the stringent regulations for industrial emission. Especially in developed countries within North America and Europe, several new environmental standards have been introduced to regulate harmful industrial pollutants. Rapid industrialization in the emerging economies is another major factor for huge demand for these environmental products. With the rising global population, the demand for cement in the construction industry is growing at fast rates that result in increasing emission of SOX and NOX to the atmosphere. Cement manufacturing has become one of the key application areas for air quality control systems.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/air-quality-control-systems-market-by-technology-flue-gas-desulfurization-fgd-electrostatic-precipitators-nitrogen-oxide-nox-control-systems-scrubber-mercury-control-systems-geography-as-market-report.html .



We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedias, directories, and databases to identify and collect information that was useful for this extensive commercial study of the global air quality control systems market. The primary sources- experts, service providers and end users from the industry -have all been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information, as well as to assess the future prospects of the air quality control systems market.



We have also profiled leading players of this industry, along with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. Some of these include companies such as Alstom (France), Babcock & Wilcox Company (U.S.), Foster Wheeler (U.S.), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power systems America (Japan), Hamon RC (U.S.), KBR (U.S), and Siemens Energy (Germany).



The report also touches upon various important aspects of the market. These include analysis of the value chain, supply chain, drivers, restraints, burning issues, winning imperatives, opportunities, Porter’s Five Forces model, and the competitive landscape. In addition to this, 10 key players of this market have also been profiled.



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8 Company Profiles

8.1 Babcock & Wilcox Co.

8.2 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

8.3 Alstom Sa

8.4 Thermax Ltd.

8.5 Foster Wheeler Ag

Introduction

8.6 Ducon

8.7 Fujian Longking Co., Ltd.

8.8 Fujian Longking Co., Ltd.

8.9 Siemens Ag

8.10 KBR, Inc



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