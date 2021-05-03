Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The latest market report published by Emergen Research, titled "Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market", presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market's leading regions.



Air quality monitoring is a process of determining the quality of air, evaluating control programs, and detecting areas requiring restoration. Increasing concerns regarding cardiovascular and respiratory disorders resulting from air pollution have increased demand for air pollution monitoring systems in different industries such as petrochemical industries, power generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, and residential and commercial industries.



To receive a sample of the global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/631



Some Key Findings From the Report:



In January 2021, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust opened a continuous ambient air quality monitoring station (CAAQMS) at the port operation center in Mumbai, India. The CAAQMS monitors real-time parameters like particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ammonia, ozone, CO, NOx, NO, and VOCs.

Outdoor monitors system segment is expected to register a 5.7% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Indoor monitors segment accounted for largest share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of green-building technologies and smart homes and rising preference for pollution-free indoor environments.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to major prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases due to rising air pollution, rapid industrialization, and government initiatives for commercialization and development of AQMS in countries in the region.

Key players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Spectris plc., 3M Company, and Honeywell International Inc.



Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global air quality monitoring systems market based on product, sampling method, pollutant, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Monitors

Fixed

Portable

Outdoor Monitors

Fixed

Portable

AQM Stations

Dust & Particulate

Wearables



Sampling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Continuous Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

Manual Monitoring

Stack Monitoring



Pollutant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Physical Pollutants

Chemical Pollutant

Biological Pollutants



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential and Commercial Industry

Government Agencies and Academic Institutions

Petrochemical Industry

Power Generation Plants

Pharmaceutical Industry

Smart City Authority

Others



Regional Segmentation:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/631



Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Report – Key Takeaways:



The latest research report analyzes the changing competitive scenario.

The report carries an unbiased perspective towards the global market performance.

The study presents an eight-year assessment of the global market and its principal product segments.

Market dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats, have been discussed in the report in detail.

The analytical data and strategic planning methodologies are expected to aid businesses in decision-making

The report serves as an exhaustive regional analysis of the global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market, systematically presenting the business profiles of various stakeholders.

Furthermore, the report provides valuable data about the critical factors influencing market progress.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing adoption of green-building technologies

4.2.2.2. Rising public concern regarding environment conservation.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Technical limitations of AQM products

4.2.3.2. High cost of air quality monitoring devices.

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

5.1.1. Indoor Monitors

5.1.2. Outdoor Monitors

5.1.3. Wearable Monitors



Chapter 6. Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Sampling Method Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Sampling Method Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

6.1.1. Continuous Monitoring

6.1.2. Passive Monitoring

6.1.3. Intermittent Monitoring

6.1.4. Manual Monitoring

6.1.5. Stack Monitoring



CONTINUED..!!



Receive the full description of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/air-quality-monitoring-system-market



Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-air-quality-monitoring-system-market