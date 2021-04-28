New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- Increased investment by governments in better air quality will drive market growth



The global air quality monitoring system market size is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7% according to a new report by Reports and Data. Air pollution has unintended consequences for the environment and ecological balance, especially in densely populated and developing countries like India and China, as well as poorly controlled fossil fuel usage in many countries and global warming, among other factors. Governments have been allocating larger portions of their budgets to environmental pollution management, which includes the construction of air quality monitoring systems and smart city projects, both of which would serve as important drivers for air quality monitoring systems market growth over the forecast period



About 100 haze days have occurred in Jing-Jin-Ji, the Yangtze River Delta (YRD), and the Pearl River Delta (PRD) in the last three years, according to estimates from China's Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP), with PM2.5 concentrations two to four times higher than WHO requirements. These accidents have caused public concern due to the potential for negative health effects. According to new estimates from the 2010 Global Burden of Disease (GBD), outdoor air pollution is a much bigger public health problem than previously believed, causing 2.1 million premature deaths in Asia per year. Outdoor air pollution is now classified among the top ten global risks, as well as among the top five or six in Asia's developing countries, for the first time..



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: 3M; Emerson Electric Co.; General Electric Company; HORIBA, Ltd.; Merck; Siemens AG; Teledyne Technologies Incorporated; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Air Quality Monitoring System market.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)



Indoor



Outdoor



Pollutant Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)



Chemical



Physical



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)



Hardware



Software



Services



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)



Residential



Commercial



Industrial



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Air Quality Monitoring System market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis



Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Air Quality Monitoring System market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Air Quality Monitoring System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Air Quality Monitoring System Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Air Quality Monitoring System Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Air Quality Monitoring System Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Air Quality Monitoring System Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



