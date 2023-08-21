Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2023 -- Dental Digital X-ray Market achieved a revenue milestone of approximately $4.0 billion in 2022. The market is positioned for substantial expansion, with projections indicating a climb to $7.0 billion by 2027. This growth trajectory signifies a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% spanning the period from 2022 to 2027.



The principal driving force behind this market surge is the overall escalation in the prevalence of dental disorders. This prevailing trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast timeframe, exerting a significant influence on market dynamics. Furthermore, a noteworthy catalyst is the discernible shift from traditional analog x-ray systems to modern digital counterparts. This transition is contributing significantly to the market's upward trajectory.



The dental digital X-ray industry is expected to continue to experience strong growth in the near future. The use of digital radiographic imaging systems in dentistry is expected to increase as they become more accessible and affordable. Advances in digital radiography technology are expected to result in improved image quality, increased accuracy, and shorter exposure times. Additionally, the development of artificial intelligence-based applications and software for analyzing dental X-rays is expected to increase the accuracy of diagnoses. This could lead to an increased demand for digital X-ray systems in the near future. The use of 3D printing in the dental industry is also expected to increase in the near future, as it can be used to create custom dental prosthetics and appliances. This could further increase the demand for digital X-rays, as they are often used to create 3D models for 3D printing.



This report divides the dental digital x-ray market into five segments – type, product, region application, and end user.



Key Market Players:



Key players in the dental digital x-ray market include Planmeca Oy (Finalnd), VATECH CO. Ltd (South Korea), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Acteon Group (France), Hefei Meyer Optometric Technology Inc. (China), Air Techniques, Inc. (US), and The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. (Japan).



These companies adopted strategies such as product launches and enhancements, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their presence in the dental digital x-ray market.

"During the forecast period, the digital x-ray systems segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the dental x-ray market."



Under product, the digital x-ray systems segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. An increasing preference for digital X-ray systems over analog systems, owing to their advantages such as low radiation dose and instant image viewing capabilities, is expected to fuel the growth of this market segment.



"In 2021, by end user, hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers held the largest share of the ultrasound probe covers market."



By end user, the dental digital x-ray market can be segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental academic & research institutes, and forensic laboratories.

due to the growing number of dental clinics and the increasing adoption of digital dental imaging systems and CBCT scanners to obtain accurate and fast results, the dental hospitals & clinics segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2021.



"In 2021, North America was the region with the largest market share in the dental digital x-ray market"



The dental digital x-ray market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America accounted for the largest share of the dental digital x-ray market in 2021. The high prevalence of dental diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and presence of major players in the US is driving the growth of the dental digital x-ray market in the region.



Dental Digital X-ray Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Technological advancements

2. Rapidly growing aging population

3. Reduced diagnosis time and improved cost savings

4. Increasing adoption of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT)

5. Increasing number of dental disorders

6. Growing demand for cosmetic dentistry

7. Increased accessibility and data management



Restraints:



1. High cost of digital X-ray systems and potential risks associated with radiation exposure

2. Lack of reimbursement for dental care



Opportunities:



1. Growing medical tourism

2. Development of AI-based digital X-ray systems

3. Low penetration of advanced dental digital X-ray systems

4. Emerging markets



Challenges:



1. Management of high volumes of image data; cyberattacks; and dearth of trained professionals

2. Survival of new entrants



Recent Developments



- In April 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation (US) acquired Carestream Dental's Intra-Oral Scanner (US) in line with its long-term strategy to focus on its fastest-growing Specialty Products & Technologies segment to digitalize dental workflows



- In February 2022, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US) announced its collaboration with Google Cloud (US) and the launch of its medical-grade 3D printing solution to drive its leadership in Digital Dentistry.



- In September 2021, Planmeca Oy (Finland) acquired KaVo Treatment Unit & Instrument business from Envista Holdings Corporation (US) to strengthen companies' product portfolio and dental solutions.



- In March 2021, Air Techniques, Inc. (US) announced its partnership with DENTSPLY SIRONA (US)'s SICAT software. This Integration of SICAT software with ProVecta 3D Prime allows dentists to provide patients with an ideal experience.



