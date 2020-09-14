Essington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- Everyone is increasingly concerned about their potential exposure to Viruses, Allergens, Mold, VOCs and Air Pollutants, and for good reason: allergies affect more and more people, and respiratory issues like asthma continue to be on the rise. People are considering it the right time for a whole house purifier. The Air Scrubber by Aerus removes 99% of viruses, bacteria, fungi, and chemicals from the air in the home with the revolutionary technology.



With ActivePure® Technology, one can go beyond traditional air purification systems by not only eliminating stale odors and reducing dust, but actually eliminating harmful contaminants in the air and on the surfaces of the home.



Say goodbye to musty, stale odors from cooking, laundry, pets, and more. Designed to eliminate the risk of sick building syndrome by reducing airborne odors and pollutants, the Air Scrubber provides clean, fresh air like that found outdoors with no need to open the windows. The ActivePure® Technology built into each Air Scrubber by Aerus is based on a variation of the technology originally developed for use on the International Space Station and is recognized as the exclusive Certified Space Technology™ in its category. The Air Scrubber removes it all, eliminating 99% of surface bacteria and viruses like H1N1, Bird Flu, e-coli, mold, VOCs, and more.



Air Scrubber by Aerus, the Duct Mounted Air Purification System with ActivePure® Technology offers tried and tested purification results.



Take control of the indoor air quality throughout the entire home with Air Scrubber whole home in-duct air purifier. This next-generation air purification solution can purify every cubic inch of air the heating and cooling unit moves through the home. Unlike traditional indoor air quality solutions, which require particle pollutants to pass through for effective elimination, it operates proactively, neutralizing contaminants instantly. It is effective against all three categories of air pollutants, effectively removing particulates, microbials, and gases, making it the ideal solution for whole-house air and surface purification.



The Patented Honeycomb Design of the Air Scrubber Offers Unapparelled Advantages



Double-blind studies showcase the purifier's efficacy. The system's unique design delivers unmatched performance:



1. The Air Scrubber kills up to 99% of airborne viruses, bacteria, and mold.



2. The system's ActivePure® Technology harnesses the microscopic oxygen and water molecules from the air and transforms them into powerful oxidizers that attack and destroy the harmful pathogens from the air.



3. The Air Scrubber eliminates contaminants from home's surfaces as well.



4. The supercharged purification warriors rapidly destroy contaminants like fungi, mold, and odor causing bacteria, even the ones hiding in the cracks and cervices of the home and furniture.



Need Effective Air Purification Pronto?



The knowledgeable, skilled local air conditioning contractors at H & H can quickly and easily integrate this sophisticated in-duct air purifier into the home HVAC system. This promises a sound sleep to the users, knowing they have clean, safe air in their home. Contact H & H Heating & Air Conditioning to learn more.



About H & H Heating and Air Conditioning Inc.

H & H Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. has been providing trusted services to the Delaware Valley region since 1985, installing the latest equipment from the country's leading manufacturers, backed by industry-renowned 100% satisfaction guarantee.