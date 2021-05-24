Air & Sea Show Returns to Miami

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2021 -- Last year, the show was canceled because of COVID-19, but this year it is back with new pandemic guidelines such as masks and distancing.



The show will feature military fly-overs and parachute launches, extreme sports demonstrations on land and on the water, and exhibits where beachgoers have plenty of opportunities to snap a cool picture with military displays.



U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protections teams will be hosting simulated training. Of course, military teams, including squads from the British Army, will be flying in via parachute overhead, along with other amazing planes and helicopters.



Masks will be mandatory when in the display village and show site but are allowed for removal when in the open beach areas or when eating and drinking.



The setup will be near Lummus Park from 10th and 15th streets. Tickets for beach seating will be on sale for $40 per day, but viewers can watch the show for free on any public Miami beach in the areas of 1st to 23rd streets.



