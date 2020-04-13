Air Separation Plant Market Economic Forecasting by 2026 :Key Players - Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Hangzhou Hangyang Co. Ltd., L&A., Boschi

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Air separation plant is used to segregate the atmospheric air into basic components such as oxygen, nitrogen, and inert gases. These plants deploy cryogenic/fractional distillation units to separate the gases and are used for various industrial purposes. The most common industries which utilizes air separation plants are steel-making, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and food & beverages. Industry giants are working on the engineering part to increase operational efficiency and reduce the cost of air separation plants. Moreover, they're heavily investing in the research and development for more effective air separation methods.



The global Air Separation Plant Market is anticipated USD 4.56 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 6.7 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR rate of 5.1% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The growth of the market is attributed to rapid industrialization across the world and the stringent environmental regulations.



Based on the process, the market is bifurcated into the cryogenic distillation process and the non-cryogenic distillation process. Among the two processes, cryogenic distillation is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. The cryogenic distillation process uses the difference in the boiling points to separate air into the primary components while the non-cryogenic process relies on components' physical properties such as molecular structure and is separated at ambient temperature. The later process uses membrane separation, Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption (VPSA), and Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology for the air separation.



Segment by Key players:

- The Linde Group

- Phoenix Equipment Corporation

- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

- Hangzhou Hangyang Co. Ltd.

- L&A.

- Boschi

- Kobelco Air Water Cryoplant, Ltd.

- Air Liquide

- Matheson K-Air India Pvt. Ltd.

- Siemens

- Servomex Group Limited.

- Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.



Segment by Type:

- Cryogenic distillation process

- Non-cryogenic distillation process



Segment by Application:

- Oil & gas

- Iron & steel

- Healthcare

- Chemical



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Air Separation Plant Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Air Separation Plant Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Air Separation Plant Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Air Separation Plant Market Forecast

4.5.1. Air Separation Plant Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Air Separation Plant Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Air Separation Plant Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Air Separation Plant Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Air Separation Plant Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Air Separation Plant Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Air Separation Plant Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Air Separation Plant Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Air Separation Plant Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Air Separation Plant Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Air Separation Plant Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Air Separation Plant Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



