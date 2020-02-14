Air Specialties Air Conditioning & Heating Explores Key Differences Between Boilers and Furnaces

West Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- As a trusted provider of boiler heater maintenance in Hamden and the surrounding areas, Air Specialties Air Conditioning & Heating understands that homeowners may not fully comprehend the difference between boilers and furnaces. While both systems work to provide heat for a home, it's imperative to understand the differences between each system to make an informed decision about what solution is best.



Boilers generate warm air by heated water on a tank. This air circulates the house through pipes to different endpoints like radiators and baseboard heaters, eliminating the need for a duct system. This system utilizes radiant heat transfer, which involves increasing surface temperature to help keep nearby areas warm.



Furnaces, on the other hand, are comprised of forced-air systems that create warm air. Heat exchangers warm up the air, which is then circulated inside the house via ducts and blower fans. With electric powered furnaces, heating elements produce warm air, while fueled-powered furnaces use gas jets to raise the air's temperature.



Each system has its advantages and drawbacks. Boilers tend to produce clean, energy-efficient heat and require fewer repairs, although they take longer to warm up rooms in the house. Furnaces have low installation costs and are impervious to freezing up during cold winter months. However, they might have a shorter life span and require periodic maintenance to ensure optimal performance.



