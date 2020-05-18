Air Specialties Air Conditioning & Heating Highlights Three Reasons to Replace Air Conditioners Before Summer

West Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- With warmer weather approaching, Air Specialties Air Conditioning & Heating recognizes the need for functional and efficient cooling systems. Whether or not they should replace their entire air conditioning unit is a difficult decision for many homeowners, considering the up-front costs. To help with this decision, Air Specialties has highlighted their three most likely reasons for why homeowners should get a new air conditioner.



The most common reason to replace an entire air conditioning system entirely is its age. While air conditioners can last on average up to 15 years, they begin to drop drastically in efficiency around the 10-year mark. What this means for homeowners is that electric bills will skyrocket. Upgrading to a newer, more efficient unit is expensive at first, but will help households save money in the long run.



Another issue that is less common but can still be inconvenient for many is the cooling of spaces not utilized as well as lack of cooling for used spaces. With central air conditioning, ducts are used to cool the entire house. This can become cumbersome, as any expansions will require new ducts to be installed, and areas of the household not inhabited will still be cooled. The solution that Air Specialties offers for these situations is their mini split ductless air conditioners, which are becoming more common throughout New Haven County.



The final issue that Air Specialties touches on is the excessive need for repairs. Like most mechanical equipment, repairs are often necessary at some point. However, if an air conditioner is in constant need of repairs, it is suggested that the homeowner consider replacing the system. Much like the end reasoning for replacing older air conditioners, replacing systems that constantly malfunction can save the household money long term.



For further assistance on upgrading a cooling system, homeowners in New Haven County should reach out to the air conditioning installation team in New Haven County at Air Specialties as soon as possible to schedule a consultation.



About Air Specialties Air Conditioning & Heating

Since 1952, Air Specialties Air Conditioning & Heating has been operating under the same family ownership and has continued to provide the same superior air conditioning and heating service to customers well into the second generation.



To learn more about the installation and repair services the company offers and much more, please visit https://www.airspecialtiesac.com/