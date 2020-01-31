Air Specialties Air Conditioning & Heating Outlines Some Advantages of Oil Heating in a Home

West Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- As a leading provider of boiler heater maintenance near Hamden, Air Specialties Air Conditioning & Heating understands that homeowners are always looking for ways to save money while increasing energy efficiency and safety. Oil heating offers tangible benefits in terms of comfort, dependability, and security compared to natural gas or propane systems.



An oil furnace puts out more heat than a natural gas furnace in the same duration of time, which means that oil heats your home faster and uses up less fuel to do so. Oil also won't explode in the same way that natural gas or propane could — one of oil heating's benefits that's practically immeasurable. It's not common for an oil storage tank to leak, but if it does, it won't pose the same amount of danger that natural gas or propane tanks would. Taking advantage of preventive maintenance from Air Specialties will prolong its life and increase its safety.



A gas furnace has an average working life of a dozen years or more, while an oil heating system can easily reach 25 years and more with proper maintenance. While all combustion fuel prices are subject to change with supply and demand, oil heating proves to be one of the most cost-effective options to date. An oil furnace also typically costs less new than an equivalent gas furnace, and the return on investment is staggeringly high.



For more information about oil heating installation and maintenance or to schedule emergency furnace repair near North Haven, contact Air Specialties today.



About Air Specialties Air Conditioning & Heating

Since 1952, Air Specialties Air Conditioning & Heating has been operating under the same family ownership and has continued to provide the same superior air conditioning and heating service to customers well into the second generation. To learn more about the installation and repair services the company offers and much more, please visit https://www.airspecialtiesac.com/.