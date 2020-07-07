Air Specialties Air Conditioning & Heating Still Booking AC Installation and Maintenance Services Throughout Summer 2020

West Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 -- The Air Specialties Air Conditioning & Heating team is continuing to book air conditioning installation and maintenance in New Haven County and the surrounding areas throughout the early summer. Services like changing the air filter on a home's central air conditioning system can have serious benefits for the occupants of the house because it helps to increase the system's efficiency, decreases the risk of the system breaking down in the middle of a heatwave, and increases the quality of the air indoors.



Dirty air filters can often lead to the HVAC system's airflow becoming obstructed. Since the filter's job is to catch debris within the system and pump purified air back into the home, clogs can quickly form, keeping conditioned air from cooling down the indoors. Replacing the air filter will allow the air to flow through the system without obstruction and can, therefore, lead to the air conditioning unit to operate at the highest level of efficiency it can throughout the hot summer months.



In addition to increased efficiency, a new air filter can reduce the system's risk of breaking down during a heatwave. When there are obstructions in the system that makes it harder for the system to cool down a room, the sensors that tell it to turn on or off often keep the fans running longer than necessary. The longer the fans in an air conditioning system run, the more likely it is that the system will wear out and break down at the least convenient time, like in the middle of a heatwave.



Finally, beyond preventing an air conditioning system from breaking down, changing an air filter has the added benefit of increasing the overall indoor air quality. A dirty air filter often leads to debris getting caught within an HVAC system, slowly disbursing allergens, bacteria, mold spores, and more throughout the home. Changing the air filter regularly will help avoid prolonged exposure to allergens and generally improve the overall health and satisfaction of those living in the building.



To find out more about the importance of regular maintenance, or to schedule an AC tune-up in Milford, CT, or the surrounding area, visit https://www.airspecialtiesac.com/.



About Air Specialties Air Conditioning & Heating

Since 1952, Air Specialties Air Conditioning & Heating has been operating under the same family ownership and has continued to provide the same superior air conditioning and heating service to customers well into the second generation.



To learn more about the installation and repair services the company offers and much more, please visit https://www.airspecialtiesac.com/.