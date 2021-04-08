West Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Air Specialties is booking clients in need of new air conditioning systems. For over 68 years, the company has served as a leading provider of air conditioning and heating services in New Haven County, CT. This season, whether in need of air conditioning installation or maintenance, they are the trusted, local professionals to handle the job.



As the temperatures start to rise here in Connecticut, there is no better time to get existing systems checked for any needed maintenance, or even have a completely new unit installed.



Maintenance services are highly recommended to prevent an AC replacement. It is really suggested on an ongoing basis for best results, for it can prevent more significant issues that way. Just like with a car, putting the right level of care into it regularly can lead to a longer lifespan than one used constantly with little to no maintenance.



An air conditioning installation, however, is a comprehensive service that does not just mean setting up the new unit. Rather, for many, it means removing the old unit and getting the home ready for the new one.



When picking a new unit, there are various factors to be considered. Ultimately though, a skilled technician will be the best guide in determining what option is right. Also, once someone gets a new unit installed, it is best to incorporate a maintenance plan to ensure the new system stays well-maintained. Contact Air Specialties today to learn more about their AC installation services.



About Air Specialties

Since 1952, Air Specialties has been operating under the same family ownership and has continued to provide the same superior air conditioning and heating service to customers well into the second generation.



To learn more about the installation and repair services the company offers and much more, please visit https://www.airspecialtiesac.com/.