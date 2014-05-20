Air Tool Direct Offering Competitive Pricing Online

Downey, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- The online portal is designed for easy browsing and purchase of mainly Light and industrial Air Tools and compressors. A wide range of high end tools are available for consideration with a detailed feature list provided with each tool.



A pneumatic tool or air tool is a type of power tool, which operates on compressed air directed through an air compressor, compressed carbon dioxide (CO2) stored in cylinders are used for increased mobility and portability. Pneumatic tools are credited as being safer to operate and maintain than electric power tools. Air tools have a higher power-to-weight ratio, hence enabling a much smaller and lighter tool to do complex tasks. These tools are usually more economical online when compared to store bought electric powered tools.



The rising demand for pneumatic tools has been high in the hardware market, which has resulted in the flooding of low quality products, which consumers should be weary of. There have been reported issues with performance and longevity on such low grade tools. High quality products of the same tools are available online.



Imagine going to a regular hardware store and finding out the tools you require are unavailable. The process of buying a piece of hardware from the website is simplified. The navigation of the website has been catered to be a user friendly platform, given the amount of variety the site has in each category. It has a simple yet detailed overview on the tools and the stock is almost unlimited.



A spokesperson for the website said “We value our customers, providing swift, accurate and courteous customer service is our number one priority.” These tools are now available online and shipped to the customer almost instantaneously.



The site has a collection of Air Tools, Compressors along with other parts and accessories, shipping is done free of cost within the US which is another feature which increases the appeal to customers. A 30 day return policy is valid for all product bought through Air Tool Direct.



About airtooldirect.com

An online pneumatic tools, compressors and accessories provider, airtooldirect.com offers high quality tools from reputed manufacturers in the US at reasonable pricing, with free domestic shipping and speedy customer service.



Featuring Shop At: www.airtooldirect.com



Contact:

Airtool Direct

7332 E. Florence Ave Suite H

Downey, CA. 90240

Phone: (800) 450-2745.

Email: sales@airtooldirect.com