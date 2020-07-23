Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Worth $12.3 Billion by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market by Airspace (ARTCC, TRACON, ATCT, RT), Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Investment Type, Sector, Airport Size, & Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Air Traffic Control Market is projected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2019 to USD 12.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%. Factors such as modernization of air traffic management (ATM) infrastructure, an increase in the number of airports in emerging economies, and the need for efficient airspace management are anticipated to drive the growth of the air traffic control market.



By airspace, the remote tower segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for scalable air traffic navigation services is fueling the remote tower market. The remote tower system is a remote air traffic control (ATC) room with video-sensor-based surveillance instead of the conventional out-of-the-window view from a real tower. Remote tower systems are gaining popularity as they are cost-effective. Remote tower systems provide an integrated solution of subsystems that facilitate a wide range of services over conventional Air Traffic Services (ATS). High definition real-time images are transferred via the data network to an integrated controller working position at the remote tower center (RTC) according to the required airport model.



With the increase in a number of greenfield airport projects, particularly in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, which experience high passenger footfall, these airports require a permanent control tower; hence the ATCT segment is projected to account for the largest share of the air traffic control market.



By Sector, commercial segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



Based on sector, the commercial segment of the air traffic control market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Aircraft flying in the commercial airspace depends on pre-determined flight paths and code of commercial conduct, which vary based on the type of aircraft and air traffic. New technologies based on automated data links for communication, navigation, and surveillance are being implemented, which allow aircraft to fly within a global framework of information systems, rather than to rely on voice communications between pilots and air traffic controllers. Such technological advancements in the field of ATC are anticipated to drive the growth of the air traffic control market in the commercial sector.



Middle East is projected to lead the air traffic control market during the forecast period.



The air traffic control market in Middle East is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. This growth is mainly attributed to the modernization of airport infrastructure, which, in turn, has resulted in the increased procurement of air traffic control equipment to streamline flight operations. Increasing passenger traffic through Middle East region has added to growth of demand for air traffic services.



UAE is the major contributor for growth of Middle East market. Given the number of airports and increasing passenger footfall, the country is leading the overall market. Also, the construction of a new airport in the countries considered for the study plays an important role as new airports will require a control tower. These control towers will be equipped with all the latest systems.



A few of the major players in the air traffic control include Raytheon Company (US), BAE System (UK), Thales Group (France), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Frequentis AG (Australia), Harris Corporation (US), Adacel Technologies (Australia), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Honeywell Inc (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), NATS Holding (UK), and Saab AB (Sweden).



