Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Speaking on the geographical terms, Middle East and Africa has emerged to become one of the most significant regions for air traffic management market. Reliable sources claim that the MEA is set to depict a CAGR of 3 per cent through 2025 accounting to the huge investments in the aviation industry.



Statistics rolled out by CAPA claim that the Middle East is projected to foresee an investment of nearly USD 20 billion in umpteen airport projects from 2018 to 2025 eventually resulting in substantial revenue profits across the region.



Key Companies in Air Traffic Management Market: - Raytheon Company, Indra Sistemas, Harris Corporation, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Saab AB, BAE Systems, Frequentis Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saipher ATC, Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., ALTYS Technology, Searidge Technologies, Leonardo S.p.A, Adacel Technologies Limited, ACAMS Airport Tower Solutions, ARTISYS, s.r.o, Sky Soft, Nav Canada, Avinor AS, Serco group PLC, Kongsberg, NATS Limited



Extensively driven by the outburst of passenger traffic and improvement in the global economy, air traffic management market trends are foreseeing major upgradations in the recent times.



Highly inclined focus on the technological developments such as the use of artificial intelligence and digitalization is spurring the product demand and providing an impetus to the global air traffic management market trends.



The worldwide air traffic management market, as per the components spectrum, is segmented into 2 components- Hardware and software.



The hardware segment in air traffic management market is expected to perform exceptionally well over the forecast period on the grounds of increasing investment towards the airport development. The hardware solutions help in carrying out myriad tasks with the help of navigation, communication, and surveillance systems.



Further, the outpacing expansion of existing airports and construction of new ones have processed high demand for the hardware components globally. This is indeed expected to propel the air traffic management market share in the ensuing years.



Estimates claim that the segment held a major share in the global market in 2018 and is estimated to progress in a prodigious pace.



Based on the system segmentation, the air traffic control system market trends are predicted to display marked ascent over a span of time, perhaps attributing to the surging adoption of advanced technology, high end applications of AI, 4D trajectory calculation systems, and various other software.



Air traffic control forms an integral part of the air traffic management system which integrates every information and data received and transmits it to different end-users. Concurrently, it focuses on foiling the aircraft collision with other equipment at the time of maneuvering on the ground and air.



Burgeoning demands for digital tower and highly advanced air traffic management system is also driving the segmental growth over a stipulated time period. Say for instance, NATS in early 2019, deployed AI-powered digital control tower at the Heathrow Airport with an intent to lowering down the flight delays.



Apparently, the air traffic management market in air control segment held a rather substantial share of the global air traffic management industry in 2018 is likely to develop at an outpacing rate by the end of 2025.



